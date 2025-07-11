Crime And Law

Georgia man accused of burning child with cigarette sentenced to prison

By WSB Radio News Staff
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — A Cherokee County man was sentenced to decades in prison after being convicted of child abuse.

Cherokee County officials say 44-year-old Lior Talker burned an eight-year-old boy in the middle of his back with a cigarette for apparently soiling himself.

According to Cherokee County Assistant District Attorney David Bailey, the victim’s testimony justified the 20 year prison sentence.

“It is very apparent when he testified that he has suffered severe emotional trauma as well as the physical pain that he suffered,” said Bailey.

Talker has been banned from being around children, officials add.

