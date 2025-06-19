Georgia man accused of beating woman, kidnapping sentenced to life in prison

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — — A Georgia man was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole after being convicted in a violent kidnapping case in the summer of 2024.

District Attorney Susan Treadaway says 47-year-old Larry Ray Holt of Woodstock was accused of punching, kicking, and dragging a woman down the basement stairs by her hair, Cherokee County officials say.

He was found guilty of several charges by a Cherokee County jury in May.

Cherokee County Assistant District Attorney Rachel Ashe previously said a 10-year-old girl called to say her parents were fighting.

“During the trial, the defendant attempted to downplay the violence inflicted that night, even suggesting the woman’s injuries were due to an accidental fall,” said Ashe. “This was no accident.

Holt will be eligible for parole after serving 30 years in prison, officials add.

Ashe said the brutal assault left “lasting trauma on both the victim and the child who witnessed it.”