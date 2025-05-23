Georgia man convicted, accused of punching, dragging woman down stairs ‘by her hair’

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — A Georgia man was convicted in a violent kidnapping case in the summer of 2024.

Larry Ray Holt is accused of punching, kicking, and dragging a woman down the basement stairs by her hair, Cherokee County officials say.

According to Cherokee County Assistant District Attorney Rachel Ashe, a 10-year-old girl called to say her parents were fighting.

“This little girl who was brave knew that something was wrong,” Ashe said. “She had the courage to speak up. And I think had she not call 9-1-1 that night, I don’t think that we would have known.”

Holt faces up to life in prison when he is sentenced.