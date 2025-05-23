Crime And Law

Georgia man convicted, accused of punching, dragging woman down stairs ‘by her hair’

By Miles Montgomery and WSB Radio News Staff
Gavel on a desk in front of law books
Courtroom gavel (heliopix - stock.adobe.com)
By Miles Montgomery and WSB Radio News Staff

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — A Georgia man was convicted in a violent kidnapping case in the summer of 2024.

Larry Ray Holt is accused of punching, kicking, and dragging a woman down the basement stairs by her hair, Cherokee County officials say.

According to Cherokee County Assistant District Attorney Rachel Ashe, a 10-year-old girl called to say her parents were fighting.

“This little girl who was brave knew that something was wrong,” Ashe said. “She had the courage to speak up. And I think had she not call 9-1-1 that night, I don’t think that we would have known.”

Holt faces up to life in prison when he is sentenced.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!