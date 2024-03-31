Walton Co. Longhorn Steakhouse staff raising money for coworker critically injured in head-on crash

WALTON COUNTY, Ga. — Staff at a Walton County Longhorn Steakhouse are rallying together to raise money for a coworker who was badly injured in a head-on crash.

According to a GoFundMe page started by a coworker, Kamryn Surig, 17, was recently hit by an impaired driver who swerved into her lane and hit her car head-on.

Surig was life-flighted to Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta-Egleston Hospital.

She suffered a broken femur, broken arm, and other injuries.

She will require facial reconstructive surgery and will be treated at a rehabilitation center to learn how to walk again.

Her coworkers at Longhorn Steakhouse are raising money to help her and those donations are being matched by Longhorn Steakhouse’s owners.

In addition to those efforts, a coworker also started a GoFundMe campaign to benefit Surig.

As of Sunday over $3,600 of the $10,000 goal had been raised.