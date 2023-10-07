News

Georgia leaders speak out against deadly Hamas attack in Israel

GAZA CITY, GAZA - OCTOBER 07: Smoke rises as the clashes between Palestinian groups and Israeli forces continue in Gaza City, Gaza on October 07, 2023. At least 198 people killed, 1,610 others injured in Israeli attacks on Gaza, according to Gaza Strip's Health Ministry. (Photo by Mustafa Hassona/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

GAZA CITY, GAZA - OCTOBER 07: Smoke rises as the clashes between Palestinian groups and Israeli forces continue in Gaza City, Gaza on October 07, 2023. At least 198 people killed, 1,610 others injured in Israeli attacks on Gaza, according to Gaza Strip's Health Ministry. (Photo by Mustafa Hassona/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

ATLANTA — State leaders are reacting to the Saturday morning attack in Israel by the militant group Hamas.

The Israeli government has confirmed that at least 70 people have died.

Military officials say the fighting with Hamas took place in 22 places across the country.

“We are at war,” Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in an address to the nation. “Not an ‘operation,’ not a ‘round,’ but a war.”

Georgia officials, like Governor Brian Kemp, are joining international leaders in condemning the violence and showing their support for Israel.

Senator Raphael Warnock said he was “deeply saddened and alarmed” by the attacking.

“We must condemn terrorism in all its forms,” he added.

Rep. Lucy McBath said the nation of Israel has “every right to defend herself from the violence being perpetrated against her.”

Republican Reps. Andrew Clyde and Buddy Carter shared similar statements.

“I strongly condemn these horrific, senseless, and unprovoked acts of terror against innocent Israelis,” Clyde wrote.

Georgia Agriculture Commissioner Tyler Harper said the U.S. needs to send a “clear unequivocal message...that we stand firmly with our nation’s number one ally.”

