Georgia leaders respond to proposed changes to election rules requiring hand counting of each ballot

ATLANTA — The state Election Board voted Monday to tweak the language of a proposed rule requiring the hand counting of every ballot in the state at individual polling places on Election Day.

The amended language would allow in some cases for a poll manager to postpone the hand count by one day. The proposed rule will be posted for 30 days and voted on at the next board meeting.

“Counting the paper ballot is the control. It is simply assuring the reconciliation of the electronic record to the actual ballots, and the ballot is our vote,” said Election Board member Dr. Janice Johnston.

It’s the latest in a string of controversial new rules supported by the three-member majority appointed by the General Assembly and praised by name by former President Donald Trump at his latest Atlanta rally.

“Imposing last-minute changes like this is a recipe for chaos,” said the lone Democratic member of the board, Sara Tindall Ghazal.

Earlier this month, the board passed a rule requiring county election boards to have a “reasonable inquiry” before certifying results.

“Changing the rules when voting basically is starting right now is something that is devastating to election administration and public confidence,” Ghazel said.

Several county election directors from across the state joined the board meeting to express similar concerns.

“You will be setting 159 counties up for failure on election night. You will be responsible for the delaying of the results of the most crucial election in Georgia this year,” said Paulding County Election Director Deidre Holden.

“My concern with this proposed rule is that chain of custody could be compromised with ballots being handled by so many individuals on election night,” Greene County Election Director Rebecca Anglin.