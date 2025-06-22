Local

Georgia leaders react to US strikes on Iran

By Heather Taylor
The US military struck three Iranian nuclear sites early Sunday, a targeted operation that President Trump called a ‘spectacular military success’.

According to Trump, three Iranian enrichment facilities — Fordo, Natanz, and Isfahan were “totally obliterated” in the strikes.

In an address to the nation, Trump urged Iran to make peace.

“If they do not, future attacks would be far greater and a lot easier,” he said.

Several Georgia leaders and law makers have released statements following the strikes.

In a statement on X, Governor Brian Kemp said, “America can never allow Iran to obtain a nuclear weapon. Thank you to President Trump, our service members and intelligence personnel, and administration officials who conducted this successful operation.”

US Representative Mike Collins posted, “Peace through strength. Thank God we have President Trump as Commander in Chief.”

US Representative Marjorie Taylor Green said, “Let us all join together and pray for peace.”

US Representative Buddy Carter posted to his X account, “I support President Trump. Peace through strength! Thank you to the brave troops who defended us and our ally, Israel.”

Not all were in support of the operation. US Representative Nikema Williams criticized the strike on her X account saying, “Let’s be clear: Trump cannot go to war with Iran without authorization from Congress. These actions are unconstitutional.”

The Associated Press contributed to this story.

