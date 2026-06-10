Georgia leaders raise concerns over rat, roach infestation at metro Atlanta IRS office

DEKALB COUNTY, GA — Several Georgia lawmakers are raising concerns after reports of a rat and cockroach infestation at the IRS Chamblee campus.

U.S. Sens. Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff, along with U.S. Rep. Hank Johnson, sent a letter to Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and IRS leadership requesting action and calling for remote work options for employees at the facility.

The National Treasury Employees Union said workers are being exposed to unsafe conditions.

“Employees are made to endure desks covered in rat urine and feces,” the union said.

Sen. Warnock said he was alarmed by the reported conditions.

“I’m appalled and disgusted by the working conditions that IRS employees at the Atlanta campus currently face,” Warnock said. “Every employee should feel safe and comfortable in their working environment, and that’s just not the case right now at the IRS Atlanta campus. I’m urging Secretary Bessent and IRS CEO Bisignano to remedy the situation as quickly as possible.”

Lawmakers also said employees have reported illnesses linked to rodent exposure, and some workers have resigned due to the conditions.

The investigation is ongoing.