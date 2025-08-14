Local

Georgia leaders push to improve childhood cancer care, raise awareness

By WSB Radio News Staff
Pediatrician Irving Phillips, left, examines a 16-month-old boy at a CommuniCARE+OLE clinic Thursday, June 26, 2025, in Davis, Calif.
ATLANTA, Ga. — Georgia leaders announced on Wednesday positive news in regards to the battle against childhood cancer.

Experts say Georgia is the 13th state in the nation to have a specific plan to deal with childhood cancer. Dean Crowe, who serves on the Georgia Pediatric Cancer Task Force said the goal is clear.

“To one spread awareness and prove the quality of care, advance early detection, and address survivorship issues for the needs of our children and our families,” Crowe said.

Officials say this is part of the state’s larger “cancer plan” which is updated every five years.

According to Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta, “pediatric or childhood cancer happens when cells that are not normal grow and spread very fast in a certain part of a child’s body.”

