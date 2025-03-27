Georgia lawmakers target THC Drinks

ATLANTA — A new bill at the Georgia State Capitol could ban THC-infused drinks and significantly impact the state’s growing cannabis beverage industry.

On Crossover Day, the Georgia Senate advanced a bill that would effectively ban all THC-infused drinks; a move that has business owners like Omari Anderson deeply concerned. Anderson owns The Best Dirty Lemonade, an Atlanta-based company that manufactures and distributes THC beverages in 27 states.

“So if something were to change around these beverages in Georgia, it would be a major blow to our business,” Anderson said. “Whether it be a ban or just a change in the milligrams.”

While Anderson says he supports regulation and guardrails, he believes banning the drinks outright is politically motivated. “For me, this is the American Dream. You work hard, you build a business, and I just don’t want to see it being taken away because people want to play politics” he added.

The proposed legislation is still under discussion. A panel in the Georgia House is currently reviewing a revised version of the bill that would reduce the amount of THC allowed in each drink rather than ban the products entirely. Some lawmakers have also suggested forming a study committee to further examine the issue.

For now, the future of THC-infused beverages in Georgia remains uncertain as the legislative process continues.