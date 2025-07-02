Georgia lawmakers divided as amended ‘Big Beautiful Bill’ returns to House for final vote

WASHINGOTN, D.C. — The House is preparing for a final vote on President Trump’s sweeping tax and spending package dubbed the “Big Beautiful Bill,” but divisions are deepening among Georgia’s congressional delegation over the Senate’s revised version.

While the House initially passed the measure, several lawmakers now say the Senate’s amendments have shifted the bill in a direction they cannot support. Republican Congressman Rich McCormick, who voted in favor of the original House version, expressed concern about the financial impact of the updated package.

“I think it’s gotten worse,” McCormick said, warning that the bill could increase the federal deficit by roughly half a trillion dollars over the next decade. “But I also want to be careful not to draw a red line in the sand because ultimately if we don’t pass this bill, we’re going to have a price to pay too. It’s a hard decision.”

Democratic Congressman Hank Johnson was more direct during a House Rules Committee meeting Tuesday night. “I would be ashamed of myself if I ever voted for something like this,” Johnson said.

Congresswoman Nikema Williams also announced her opposition to the bill, citing strong feedback from her constituents. “I’ve chosen to fight for the people in my district who call me day and night to ask me to oppose this bill,” she told the committee.

Lawmakers face a tight timeline, with President Trump urging final passage by the Fourth of July. The House reconvenes at 9 a.m. to continue debate and potentially vote on the legislation.