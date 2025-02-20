Georgia lawmakers discussing bill dubbed “Georgia DOGE” under the Gold Dome

ATLANTA, GA — A bill being considered under the Gold Dome has opponents worried that “DOGE” is coming to Georgia.

Senator Emmanuel Jones quips, “DOGE has finally made its way to Georgia.”

Jones says the so-called Red Tape Rollback Act requires that state agencies review their operations and find ways to save money. It also requires that the impact of new laws and regulations on businesses be considered.

Democrats say this would give too much power to the legislature and they fear it could lead to job cuts.

The proposal has the backing of prominent Republicans including Lt. Governor Burt Jones.