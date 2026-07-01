Georgia launches new address confidentiality program for abuse survivors

ATLANTA — Joining a growing number of states, Georgia has launched a program aimed at giving abuse victims more privacy as they rebuild their lives.

The “Safe at Home” program offers survivors of domestic violence, dating violence, human trafficking, and stalking the chance to use a secure substitute address for public records.

Oftentimes, abusers use public records to track down their victims’ new address and inflict more harm.

“Every Georgian deserves to feel safe in their own home,” said Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, whose office is running the program. “While this program is not a magic cure-all, it’s an important tool in a survivor’s overall safety toolbox.”

According to the Secretary of State’s Office, abuse survivors will get a designated substitute address in place of their residential address on most official records. Participants will also have their substitute address appear on their public voter registration cards, but their polling location won’t change.

“It’s about peace of mind; it’s about giving survivors the opportunity to rebuild their lives without having to constantly worry and constantly look over their shoulders,” Raffensperger said. “It’s about allowing families to begin to move forward.”

Individuals interested in learning more about the Georgia Safe at Home Program or determining eligibility can visit sos.ga.gov/safeathome.