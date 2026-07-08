Georgia lands in top 10 for summer cooling cost burden

ATLANTA — A new study finds Georgians are paying more than residents in many other states to keep their homes cool during the summer heat.

An analysis from ConsumerAffairs ranks Georgia eighth in the nation for the highest summer cooling cost burden. The study found the average monthly electric bill in Georgia is $225, while the average monthly household income is just over $6,600. That means about 3.4% of the average household income goes toward paying the power bill.

The report says Alabama has the highest summer cooling cost burden in the country, followed by Mississippi and Louisiana. It also found the South dominates the top 10 states with the highest cooling cost burdens.

According to the study, the major driver behind Georgia’s cooling burden is the cost of electricity. The average summer electric bill in the state is about 13% higher than the national average. Washington state has the lowest cooling cost burden in the country.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration says more than 17 million American households report leaving their homes at an unhealthy temperature because of financial concerns.

ConsumerAffairs recommends keeping blinds closed, cleaning or replacing air filters monthly, and setting the thermostat to a higher temperature when away from home to help reduce cooling costs.

WSB Radio’s Sabrina Cupit contributed to this story.