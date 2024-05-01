Georgia landlord ordered to pay nearly $600K for sexually harassing tenants for over 15 years

SAVANNAH, Ga. — A Georgia landlord, who owns more than four dozen properties, now has to pay thousands of dollars after officials say he violated the Fair Housing Act.

The lawsuit, filed in August 2023, alleged that since at least 2008, Iraj Shambayati harassed multiple female tenants.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, Shambayati is a landlord who owns and manages over 45 residential properties in and around Savannah.

Court documents revealed that Shambayati allegedly made repeated and unwelcome sexual comments and advances, inappropriately touched their bodies without their permission, entered their homes without their permission or knowledge, requested sexual acts from them in exchange for rent or other housing-related benefits and took retaliatory actions against female tenants who rejected his advances or complained about the harassment.

The consent order states that Shambayati and two others, 1511 Rosewood LLC and IDHD Properties LLC, will pay $590,000 to resolve allegations of sexually harassing and retaliating against his female tenants for more than 15 years.

The order requires Shambayati and the companies to leave any retaliatory eviction judgments against these tenants and take steps to correct the residents’ credit histories.

Officials said Shambayati is also prohibited from managing residential rental properties in the future and must retain an independent property manager.

“No female tenant should have to endure sexual harassment and abuse in the sanctity of her own home,” said Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division. “This settlement should send a clear message to housing providers and property owners: when you exploit your power and sexually harass and abuse tenants, the Justice Department will aggressively use federal civil rights laws to hold you accountable.”

Anyone who believes that they may have been victims of sexual harassment at rental properties owned or managed by Shambayati is asked to contact the Justice Department here or here or leave a message at 1-833-591-0291.

