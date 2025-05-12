Georgia Insurance Commissioner John King announces 2026 U.S. Senate bid

ATLANTA — Georgia Insurance Commissioner John King has announced his candidacy for the U.S. Senate in 2026, becoming the latest Republican to join the race to unseat Democratic Senator Jon Ossoff.

King, a native of Mexico and the first Latino to hold statewide office in Georgia, made his announcement in a bilingual message that emphasized his conservative record and close ties to President Donald Trump and Governor Brian Kemp.

He joins U.S. Representative Buddy Carter in the growing list of GOP hopefuls seeking to challenge Ossoff, who is up for re-election in what is expected to be a closely watched and competitive race.

The field of contenders is expanding after Governor Kemp and Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene both announced they will not run for the seat, clearing the path for other Republican candidates to step forward.

The Republican primary for the 2026 Senate race is shaping up to be a high-stakes contest in one of the nation’s most closely divided battleground states.