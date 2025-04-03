Georgia House passes bill to ban gender-affirming care for inmates

ATLANTA — The Georgia House of Representatives has passed a bill that would ban gender-affirming medical care for inmates in the state’s prison system, prompting a walkout from Democratic lawmakers who called the measure discriminatory.

Led by Minority Leader Carolyn Hugley, Democrats exited the chamber as a symbolic protest against the bill, which now heads to Governor Brian Kemp’s desk for final approval.

“People send us here to do great work. They did not send us here to bully people, to ostracize people, to discriminate against people,” Hugley said. “I will never participate in anything that even smells like hate.”

The bill’s sponsor, Republican Senator Randy Robertson, defended the measure, arguing that the Georgia Department of Corrections needed clearer policies regarding medical care for transgender inmates.

“The Department of Corrections has issues related to lack of policy in certain areas,” Robertson said. “Whether we love it or not, it’s our responsibility to take on that challenge.”

According to state officials, the legislation would currently impact only five inmates within Georgia’s prison system. Still, the debate has sparked strong reactions from both sides of the aisle.

Robertson criticized the walkout, stating, “Whether we agree with it or not, turning our backs and walking out is never, never the right thing to do.”

If signed into law, the measure would make Georgia one of several states placing limits on gender-affirming care for incarcerated individuals, continuing a national trend of legislative action around transgender rights and healthcare access.

Governor Kemp has not yet commented on whether he will sign the bill.