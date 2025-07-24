Georgia HOA treasurer arrested after being accused of embezzlement

CARROLLTON, Ga. — A 77-year-old Carrollton man faces charges after being accused of embezzling funds.

Carrollton police officials led a months-long investigation that led to the arrest of treasurer for the Provincial Park Homeowners Association Jay Marshall Cain.

Cain faces Theft by Conversion and Forgery in the Second Degree charges.

According to Carrolton police, “investigators determined that between 2022 and 2025, Cain misused thousands of dollars in HOA funds for personal expenses and forged a bank document during the course of the scheme.”

The investigation remains active.

Police say detectives are analyzing financial records and speaking with additional witnesses.

Anyone with information related to this case is asked to contact the Detective Brandon Sheffield at 770-834-4451.