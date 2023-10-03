Georgia high school football player dies after collapsing during game, district says

SAVANNAH, Ga. — A Georgia high school football player collapsed and died on the sidelines of a game Monday night, according to the Associated Press and local media.

The AP reports that the student suffered a medical emergency on the sidelines of a junior varsity game at Windsor Forest High School in Savannah, Ga.

The Savannah Chatham Public School System said in a release that the student, who hasn’t been identified, had played earlier in the game but “had been rotated out of the lineup and was watching from the sideline when the incident occurred.”

According to the Savannah Morning News, school officials added, “Trainers and EMS staff on site began immediate life-saving measures using CPR and an AED. Those efforts continued during transport to the hospital for further medical attention.”

The release went on to say, “Unfortunately, the student was pronounced deceased a short time after reaching Memorial Children’s Hospital. Our deepest sympathies go out to the student’s family and friends.”

The district did not release information on the student’s cause of death, but said counselors and school social workers were on campus Tuesday.

