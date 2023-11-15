Georgia high school football coach removed after 20 players baptized after practice

TATTNALL COUNTY, Ga. — The head football coach for an east Georgia high school will no longer be on the sidelines.

In a statement, Tattnall County Superintendent Dr. Kristen Waters confirmed that Isaac Ferrell is no longer coaching the Tattnall County High School football team, but is still employed as a teacher.

The statement said the decision came as a result of an incident on Nov. 3 while the team was traveling. It does not comment on what the incident was.

“The District decided that it would seek a Head football coach that aligned with the best interests of the students of Tattnall County for the 2024-2025 school year,” the statement read.

This comes a few weeks after the team received some criticism when 20 football players were baptized after practice last month.

In a post on social media at the end of October, Ferrell allowed a local pastor to join them after practice and baptize several players.

“20 young men made the decision to go #ALLIN with Christ!! Show them some support,” the post read.