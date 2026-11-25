GWINNETT COUNTY, GA — Georgia Gwinnett College has received a $100,000 grant to expand its Grizzly Forward program, which supports students who have experienced homelessness or been in foster care.

Beginning in fall 2027, four incoming freshmen will receive housing and meal assistance through the grant.

Before the semester begins, the students will participate in Bridge Week, which gives them an opportunity to become familiar with campus and helps support their transition to college life.

With the addition of the four incoming freshmen, the Grizzly Forward program will serve 12 students.

College officials say the goal is to provide students with the resources they need to feel connected to the college and succeed academically.