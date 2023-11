GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Georgia Gwinnett College in Lawrenceville is on lockdown Tuesday morning after the school said there was a shooting near campus.

School officials called it a “soft” lockdown and said the campus is closed.

It is unclear which law enforcement agencies are responding to this shooting or if there are any victims.

Students have been advised to find a safe area or remain in their building at this time if they are on campus.

©2023 Cox Media Group