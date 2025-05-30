Georgia grads face high student loan debt, experts advise planning

ATLANTA — Georgia college graduates are leaving school with an average of $40,000 in student loan debt, among the highest in the country, according to a recent federal analysis.

Certified student loan counselor Andrew Pentis urges graduates to act quickly. “Sort of sitting on your hands is the absolute worst thing you can do in terms of student loan repayment,” he said.

Pentis recommends creating a spreadsheet of what you owe and developing a repayment plan. He also advises looking into employer benefits. “More and more employers are offering student loan repayment systems in the workplace. Definitely seek that benefit out,” he said.

Borrowers typically have a six- to nine-month grace period after graduation before payments are due.

WSB’s Sabrina Cupit contributed to this story