Georgia funds $2 million study of Lake Lanier water quality

FORSYTH COUNTY, GA — Georgia is spending $2 million in the 2027 budget to study water quality in Lake Lanier amid ongoing concerns about the taste and smell of the lake’s drinking water.

State Senator Drew Echols helped secure the funding, noting that about 40% of Georgians get their drinking water from Lake Lanier and emphasizing that clean water is important for public health and the regional economy.

Residents have reported earthy odors and unusual tastes in tap water, particularly during warm weather, raising concerns about environmental and human factors affecting the lake.

Echols said multiple factors likely contribute to the water issues, including rainfall patterns, temperatures, and development around the lake.

“It’s probably multiple things, environmental, rain, lack of rain, temperatures. But also things we are doing to the lake as the lake is developing and the communities around it are developing,” he said.

Lake Lanier and the Chattahoochee River provide drinking water to most of metro Atlanta, meaning that poor water quality could impact many residents and local businesses.

The study will evaluate water conditions, track changes over time, and recommend solutions to improve taste, odor, and overall quality.

In December 2025, a $2.5 million federal grant was awarded to improve water quality in areas served by Lake Lanier after complaints about unpleasant tap water across parts of metro Atlanta.

The grant funded testing, monitoring, and projects to address contamination and harmful algal blooms.

Earlier this year, lawmakers and community leaders created the Lake Lanier Caucus to monitor water quality and coordinate solutions as population growth and development continue to put pressure on the lake.

The caucus works with state agencies and local governments to propose policies that protect the water supply for the surrounding communities.

Officials said the study could take several months to complete, and its findings will guide future policies, water management practices, and infrastructure improvements.

Residents are encouraged to report water quality concerns to local authorities to support ongoing monitoring and ensure safe drinking water.