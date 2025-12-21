Local

Georgia football to face Ole Miss; Sugar Bowl game time and TV channel

Nate Frazier (UGA Sports Comm) Georgia running back Nate Frazier (3) during Georgia's game against Ole Miss on Dooley Filed at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Ga., on Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025. (Tony Walsh/UGAAA) (Tony Walsh/Tony Walsh/UGAAA)

Georgia now officially knows its next opponent in the College Football Playoff.

After a 41-10 Ole Miss win over Tulane, the Bulldogs will face the Rebels in the Sugar Bowl on Jan. 1. The game will be played in New Orleans and is set for an 8 p.m. ET start on ESPN.

Georgia enters the College Football Playoff as the No. 3 seed after a 12-1 season. The Bulldogs took home the SEC championship after beating Alabama 28-7. The Crimson Tide beat Oklahoma 34-24 in its College Football Playoff game.

Georgia has prior experience with Ole Miss, having beaten the Rebels 43-35 earlier this season.

