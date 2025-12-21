Georgia football to face Ole Miss; Sugar Bowl game time and TV channel

Georgia now officially knows its next opponent in the College Football Playoff.

After a 41-10 Ole Miss win over Tulane, the Bulldogs will face the Rebels in the Sugar Bowl on Jan. 1. The game will be played in New Orleans and is set for an 8 p.m. ET start on ESPN.

Georgia enters the College Football Playoff as the No. 3 seed after a 12-1 season. The Bulldogs took home the SEC championship after beating Alabama 28-7. The Crimson Tide beat Oklahoma 34-24 in its College Football Playoff game.

Georgia has prior experience with Ole Miss, having beaten the Rebels 43-35 earlier this season.

