Georgia father, teen daughter killed in crash

BLACKSHEAR, Ga. — A Georgia father and his daughter were killed in a crash over the weekend in Blackshear.

The Blackshear Times reports that Michael Teabo, 29, and Addison Teabo, 13, were killed in the accident in the Otter Creek Community on Sunday around 5 p.m. It’s unclear what caused the crash or if there were any other vehicles involved.

Michael Teabo was a father of four who worked as a cabinet maker, according to his obituary.

“He loved to hunt and fish. Much like his daughter, he enjoyed listening to music. He also loved his Georgia Bulldogs,” his obituary read.

Michael is survived by two daughters and a son, as well as his fiancé and her two daughters.

Addison Teabo was a 7th-grader at Pierce County Middle School.

“Addison loved playing sports, especially volleyball and tennis,” family members wrote in her obituary. “Listening to music was a true passion of hers, and she took pride in being a big sister.”

Addison is survived by her mother and step-father, as well as two sisters and four brothers.

The father and daughter will be memorialized at a joint funeral service on Saturday.

