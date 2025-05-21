Georgia facing sanctions from multi-state collaboration aimed at simplifying online tax collection

GEORGIA — A 24-state governing board leveled sanctions against Georgia, Nebraska, and Ohio.

The Streamlined Sales Tax Governing Board found that the states were not complying with the group’s sales tax simplification agreement and failed to correct the issues.

The report pointed to four violations by Georgia.

Among other issues, the state declines to accept simplified electronic returns.

The sanctions imposed on the three states restrict their voting on matters within the group.

Bloomberg’s Gina Cervetti contributed to this story.