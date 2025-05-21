Local

Georgia facing sanctions from multi-state collaboration aimed at simplifying online tax collection

By WSB Radio News Staff
Atlanta Skyline at night (Scott Flynn)
By WSB Radio News Staff

GEORGIA — A 24-state governing board leveled sanctions against Georgia, Nebraska, and Ohio.

The Streamlined Sales Tax Governing Board found that the states were not complying with the group’s sales tax simplification agreement and failed to correct the issues.

The report pointed to four violations by Georgia.

Among other issues, the state declines to accept simplified electronic returns.

The sanctions imposed on the three states restrict their voting on matters within the group.

Bloomberg’s Gina Cervetti contributed to this story.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!