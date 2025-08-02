Georgia educators warns hot classrooms pose health and learning risks for students

ATLANTA — As the new school year begins, concerns over broken or ineffective air conditioning are once again making headlines across Georgia classrooms. Education leaders say overheated learning environments not only cause discomfort but also threaten students’ health and academic performance.

Lisa Morgan, president of the Georgia Association of Educators, says hot classrooms can lead to irritability, difficulty focusing, and even conflict among students. “You have your little tiffs in the classroom,” she says, “and a lot of children tend to shut down in those moments.”

Research has shown that prolonged heat exposure in schools is linked to lower performance in math and other complex cognitive tasks, affecting students at all grade levels.

Morgan adds that children’s smaller bodies are especially vulnerable, noting, “Children’s bodies heat up faster and cool down slower. They’re at a greater risk for dehydration and heat stroke.”

She urges parents to check in with their kids about classroom temperatures and suggests sending them to school with a water bottle that has a fold-down straw to help them stay cool and hydrated.

WSB’s Veronica Waters contributed to this story