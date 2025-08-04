Georgia educators face federal funding unknowns as academic school year resumes

As the new school year gets underway across Georgia, teachers are facing lingering uncertainty over the status of millions in federal education dollars.

The Trump administration recently unfroze $48 million in funding, intended for programs like afterschool support and English language learning, but roughly $150 million remains in limbo.

The Georgia Board of Education has accepted the initial release and says signs point to more money becoming available. Still, the timing and exact categories for the remaining funds are unclear.

Lisa Morgan, president of the Georgia Association of Educators, says the delay is creating anxiety for school staff and families across the state. “I hear from members all of the time the rumor in our district is this group of staff is no longer going to have a position, and they’re going to be gone, and this is what they do for my students, so that’s the concern,” Morgan said.

She adds that without the remaining funds, schools could face difficult choices, including potential layoffs, larger class sizes, and fewer resources in the classroom.