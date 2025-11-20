Georgia drivers to see auto insurance relief as State Farm cuts rates more than 10%

ATLANTA — Many Georgia drivers are set to get some relief on their auto insurance bills, with State Farm announcing a rate reduction that state officials hope will spark similar moves across the industry.

State Insurance Commissioner John King says State Farm is cutting its auto rates by more than 10% overall, including an additional 3% reduction announced this week. He says the drop comes as the state continues to crack down on insurance fraud and abuse.

“This is a result of our agency working hard on combating fraud, abuse, and of course the civil justice reform that Governor Kemp and the legislature passed recently,” King said.

On average, Georgia drivers with State Farm can expect to save about $190 per insured vehicle as a result of the lower premiums. King says he expects other companies to follow State Farm’s lead.

“Georgians have been crushed in the rising cost of insurance,” he said. “We’re working on other companies, and it is my hope that by highlighting the leadership of State Farm that other insurance companies will follow suit and will announce similar rate reductions.”

Another factor contributing to the drop is Georgia’s tort reform legislation passed earlier this year. The new law aims to reduce the number of liability lawsuits that often force major payouts from insurers. Some lawmakers say those lawsuits are one reason Georgians have faced higher premiums in recent years, as losses are often passed on to consumers.

Georgia consistently ranks among the most expensive states for auto insurance. A study from Bankrate lists Georgia as 9th highest in the country, with minimum coverage averaging just above $1,000 per year.

State officials say the hope is that State Farm’s rate cuts will be just the beginning of broader relief for drivers statewide.

WSB Radio’s Sabrina Cupit contributed to this story.