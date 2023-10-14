Georgia doctor ordered to pay more than $27 million for submitting false claims

FLOYD COUNTY, Ga. — In Rome, Georgia, a federal district judge has ordered a doctor to pay more than $27 million for submitting “medically unnecessary claims.”

On Thursday, according to a release from the Department of Justice, Charles Adams M.D., and his medical practice were ordered to pay $27,567,729 in damages and penalties for violating the False Claims Act (FCA).

In June 2023, a federal jury in Rome found that the defendants violated the FCA by submitting false claims to Medicare for chelation therapy reimbursements. This therapy uses drugs to get rid of heavy metals from the body.

The jury found that Medicare reimbursed the defendants more than $1.1 million for the unnecessary treatments.

According to U.S. Attorney Buchanan, the civil complaint, the court’s final order, and other information presented in court: Adams operated a medical practice in Ringgold, Georgia, known as Full Circle Medical Center. As a part of his internal medicine specialty, Adams administered the drug edetate calcium disodium (“EDTA”) to address a wide range of conditions, including atherosclerosis, high blood pressure, headaches, GI ailments, fatigue, and other generalized symptoms. However, these symptoms are not recognized as being treatable using EDTA. According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, EDTA is recognized as a treatment only for lead poisoning and lead encephalopathy. Because Dr. Adams’ patients did not have lead poisoning or lead encephalopathy, Medicare would not reimburse his use of EDTA. To receive reimbursement for the EDTA, Dr. Adams falsely claimed to Medicare that his patients suffered from heavy metal poisoning.

“The Court’s judgment emphasizes the serious consequences that face healthcare providers who submit false claims to Medicare,” said U.S. Attorney Ryan K. Buchanan. “On behalf of those healthcare providers who faithfully bill for medical procedures, and for their patients who rely on the safety net of Medicare, our office will continue to work vigorously with our federal agencies and law enforcement partners to pursue providers who engage in misconduct.”

In August 2018, the Government filed a civil complaint alleging that between November 2008 and September 2015, Adams and Full Circle knowingly submitted false claims to Medicare for medically unnecessary and “alternative” chelation therapy that Adams administered using EDTA.

“Physicians who fraudulently submit unreasonable, medically unnecessary claims put their personal profits over their obligations to both federal health programs and their patients,” said Miles.

The complaint also alleged that in connection with this scheme, Adams and Full Circle unlawfully received approximately $1.1 million in Medicare reimbursements.

“Providers who undermine the integrity of the health care system will be held accountable for their actions,” said Sean Burke, Assistant Special Agent in Charge of FBI Atlanta. “Actions like this impact every tax paying citizen, in particular, those who rely on federally funded programs for their health care needs.”

In the post-trial, Judge Ray issued his final decision on Aug. 25, ordering the defendants to pay a total of $27,567,729 in damages and penalties.