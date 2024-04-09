Georgia deputy patrol vehicle dragged 25 feet under semi after chase, accident along I-75

TURNER COUNTY, Ga. — Georgia State Patrol has released more details after a deputy’s patrol vehicle was crushed during an accident early Monday morning.

Around 3:45 a.m., a Turner County deputy, identified as Deputy Nikolaus Herrick, was trying to stop a red SUV on Interstate 75 southbound at mile marker 72.

GSP said the SUV failed to stop, which initiated a chase into Tift County into the city limits of Tifton.

Just after 4 a.m., Herrick’s patrol vehicle entered the intersection of 8th and Love Street and hit the trailer of the semi-truck with its front end.

The patrol vehicle was reportedly dragged 25 feet after impact under the trailer.

Tift County fire crews extracted Herrick from the vehicle. He was taken to Tift Regional Medical Center and later flown to a medical facility in Macon.

The Turner County Sheriff’s Office said Herrick is stable. They are asking everyone to keep Herrick and his family in their prayers.

The suspect’s vehicle was found overturned in a ditch on Goff Street unoccupied.

Turner County is about 160 miles south of Atlanta.

