Georgia Department of Public Safety urges safety for off-highway vehicles, ATVs

ATLANTA, GA — With the summer seasons in full swing, the Georgia Department of Public Safety is urging safe operation of off-highway vehicles.

Officials say 42 crashes and 14 fatalities involving ATV’s and multipurpose off-highway vehicles occurred in the first half of 2025.

State officials remind drivers these vehicles come with serious risks, especially when used unsafely.

Since late 2023, the state of Georgia has allowed voluntary multipurpose off-highway vehicle registration for county road use, but vehicles like ATV’s remain for off-road use only.

WSB Radio’s Graham Carroll contributed to this story.