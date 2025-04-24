Georgia Department of Public Safety unveils new aviation hangar in Atlanta

ATLANTA — The Georgia Department of Public Safety’s Aviation Unit has a new state-of-the-art home at its Atlanta headquarters. The newly completed 15,000-square-foot hangar will house three of the agency’s 13 helicopters and serve as a central hub for aviation operations in the metro area.

Captain Crystal Zion, with the Department of Public Safety, says the facility will enhance efficiency and response times. “It helps us to centralize our base of operations,” she said. “That way we can respond with greater speed, better efficiency, and the coordination is easier especially with other agencies around the metro area.”

The aviation unit plays a critical role in a variety of public safety operations, including disaster response, fugitive apprehension, and support for other law enforcement agencies. Zion called the new facility “a significant investment in our aviation unit.”

Three pilots and three tactical flight officers will be based at the new hangar, which is one of seven operated by the department across the state. The centralized location is expected to strengthen coordination and improve response capabilities across Georgia.

