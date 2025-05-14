Georgia Department of Agriculture search for additional victims in multi-state cattle theft case

ATLANTA — Georgia Department of Agriculture and authorities are seeking additional victims in a multi-state cattle theft by deception case, Georgia Department of Agriculture Commissioner Tyler Harper announced on Wednesday.

Garrett Hill, aka Jared Smith is accused of fraudulently advertising cattle for sale. More than 13 people were impacted, including some from Georgia and Arkansas.

Officials say the victims were required to pay a deposit through Cash App or online transfer of funds, and the cattle was never delivered.

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office arrested Hill on May 7 in connection to the case.

“GDA Law Enforcement is actively coordinating with FSCO Criminal Investigations Division and the Arkansas Department of Agriculture Law Enforcement on this investigation,” Harper said.

“Many of these criminals operate overseas. Finding and prosecuting them could be extremely difficult; maybe impossible. Research the seller thoroughly. Only purchase from sellers you can validate,” Georgia Department of Agriculture officials say.

The Georgia Department of Agriculture advises the public to ”see pet dealers, kennel operators (groomers, trainers, boarders), animal rescues, humane societies, and local government animal shelters that hold a valid license with the Georgia Department of Agriculture."

Anyone who may have fallen victim to Hill’s scams are encouraged to contact the Georgia Department of Agriculture Law Enforcement or the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.