Georgia Democrats vow fight over proposed redistricting push

ATLANTA — Georgia Democrats and members of the Legislative Black Caucus are blasting Governor Brian Kemp’s decision to call a special session to redraw the state’s political maps.

Lawmakers are scheduled to return to the Capitol for the special session next month as Republicans move forward with plans to redraw district lines ahead of the 2028 election.

State Senator Nikki Merritt says Democrats plan to fight any redistricting effort they believe would give Republicans an advantage.

“Let’s be very clear, this is an attack on metro Atlanta. This is an attack on Black political power,” Merritt said.

Members of Georgia’s Legislative Black Caucus say they are alarmed by the proposed redistricting effort and believe it could weaken Black voting strength.

“This is an attack on the growing coalition of voters reshaping Georgia’s future,” Merritt said.

Merritt says Democrats plan to organize against the proposal.

“We need to organize, we need to mobilize, and more than anything Georgia we need to vote,” she said.

Following the announcement of the special session, Governor Brian Kemp said Democrats should wait to see the proposed maps before criticizing them.

“I mean they haven’t seen the maps yet,” Kemp said.

Because early voting is already underway, any new district maps approved during the special session would not take effect until the 2028 election.

WSB Radio’s Jonathan O’Brien contributed to this story.