Georgia couple accused of keeping 3-year-old son in shed face cruelty charges

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. — A Georgia couple face multiple charges after being accused of keeping their three-year-old son in a shed behind their home.

Police in Douglas County were first alerted to the case after the fire department responded to a home near Winston on Memorial Day weekend.

Officers found a little boy who they say was dirty and did not have clothes on in the shed. Investigators say the shed had no running water and no electricity.

Police say 34-year-old Sarah Pombert, and 35-year-old Joseph Turner face second degree cruelty to children charges.