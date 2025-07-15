Local

Georgia Congressman John Lewis honored on the floor of US House

By WSB Radio News Staff
Rep. John Lewis essay FILE PHOTO: In this Wednesday, Oct. 10, 2007, file photo, with the Capitol Dome in the background, U.S. Rep. John Lewis, D-Ga., is seen on Capitol Hill in Washington. Lewis, who carried the struggle against racial discrimination from Southern battlegrounds of the 1960s to the halls of Congress, died Friday, July 17, 2020. (AP Photo/Lawrence Jackson, File) (Lawrence Jackson/AP)
By WSB Radio News Staff

WASHINGTON, DC — The legacy of legendary Georgia Congressman John Lewis was honored on the floor of the US House on Monday, July 14.

This Thursday is the fifth anniversary of his death.

The Congressional Black Caucus led a Special Order Hour on the floor, as lawmaker after lawmaker took turns speaking from the well.

Congresswoman Nikema Williams represents Georgia’s 5th District and is the late Congressman’s successor.

“60 years after he put his body on the line, our struggle continues. We’re marching in our communities and fighting back in our committee rooms” Williams says.

Lewis served 17 terms in the House before his death in 2020.

“Congressman John Lewis devoted every day of his life to fighting to make our county live up to its highest ideals – to the promise that all men are created equal. From the Edmund Pettus Bridge to the halls of the Congress, “the boy from Troy” never stopped making Good Trouble. It is in that spirit that the CBC continues to fight back against hate, inequality, and efforts to undermine our democratic values,” said Rep. Yvette D. Clarke, Chair of the Congressional Black Caucus. “The example Congressman Lewis set for us all will shine bright for generations to come. This Special Order Hour is a chance to reflect on his moral clarity, his courage, and the work we must do to fulfill his vision for a better America.”

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!