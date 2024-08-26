Georgia community prepares to bury 2nd deputy killed in the line of duty in just weeks

CARROLL COUNTY, Ga. — It has been a tough month for law enforcement across metro Atlanta after two deputies from different departments were both killed while on duty just last week.

The Carroll County community is mourning the loss of Investigator Taylor Bristow, 30, who died days after he was shot in the face while attempting to sign a warrant.

Bristow, known for his love of family, his job, and Georgia football, was shot last Tuesday while assisting the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) with a child exploitation search warrant. He died on Friday at Grady Memorial Hospital.

He died on the same day that Paulding County Deputy Brandon Cunningham, also 30 years old, was laid to rest. Cunningham was responding to a domestic call Saturday when investigators said he was ambushed.

Funeral services for Bristow are scheduled for Thursday at Mount Holly Church in Carroll County. Outside the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office, a memorial in his honor continues to grow as coworkers, friends, and community members come by to pay their respects.

“We’re just here as chaplains to support them and to give them peace of mind, an outlet to share the grief, share the loss, and be there for them,” said Carroll County Chaplain Keith Jiles.

Jiles added that it has been a heavy week for law enforcement across the area. Five chaplains from surrounding counties, including Fulton, Polk, and Chattooga, have been providing support.

Bristow leaves behind a wife and two children. Donations for his family are pouring in, with West Georgia First Responders serving as the official donation platform. The organization’s founder, Shane Davis, said they have already raised over $35,000 and hope to keep donations coming in through Christmas.

“Maybe by then the dust will settle, and we’ll really get to know where you can get in and help them out,” said Davis.