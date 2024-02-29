Georgia community mourns loss of 2 high school students who died on same day

EDISON, Ga. — A Georgia community is mourning the loss of two high school students who died on the same day.

Pataula Charter Academy sophomore Jacqueline Terwilliger, 15, died Tuesday after an ATV accident in Edison, which is in South Georgia.

“Our hearts are heavy as we mourn the loss of a bright and promising individual who touched the lives of many,” school officials wrote on Facebook. “Jacqueline was an FFA Officer, Student Ambassador, Varisty Track/CC Runner, and Varsity Cheerleader.”

In Cuthbert, which is about 20 miles from Edison, Randolph Clay High junior Trenton Vaughn, 17, died from a pre-existing medical condition, according to WALB.

“Trent was well-known here at the school. He was well-rounded. He had a relationship with all the staff and he had a relationship with his friends,” said Zelda White-Dabis, Randolph Clay High School Principal told WALB.

Both schools are offering counseling services.

