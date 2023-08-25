Georgia college unleashes fleet of robots to deliver pizza, other items to dorm rooms

MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — Students at a Georgia university can now get fresh, hot pizza delivered to their dorm room by a robot.

Classes started this week at Georgia College and State University and so did their new “pizza bots.”

The university bought 10 of the robots from Sodexo that will deliver pizza, snacks and drinks all over campus, WMAZ-TV said.

“Kiwibot is our AI delivery robot,” campus dining’s general manager Sam Fernandez told the TV station. “The students can order Pizza Hut. We also have a convenience store. They can order things like medicine or toiletries.”

Fernandez said the robots were rolled out on the west side of the campus.

Students, like freshman Jacob Speece, told WMAZ that the delivery bots help make the new college experience feel a little bit more like home.

“My friends make fun of me for getting pizza almost every time I come in here,” Speece said. “It reminds me of home also because we have a Pizza Hut at home.”

Other students said they like the convenience.

“I have a lot of friends coming over this weekend and could use food, and I don’t want to have to drive to go pick it all up,” freshman Jackson Ivan told the TV station. “I feel like getting it delivered would be a better idea.”

The university said they plan on expanding their delivery fleet to 15 as long as the demand is there.

©2023 Cox Media Group