Georgia College honors Flannery O’Connor on her 100th birthday

MILLEDGEVILLE, GA — Georgia College and State University is celebrating the legacy of acclaimed author Flannery O’Connor on what would have been her 100th birthday.

O’Connor, best known for her sharp and often haunting short stories, also wrote a handful of novels — some of which, like Wise Blood, were adapted into films. Before rising to literary fame, she was a student at Georgia State College for Women, now Georgia College and State University, where she created cartoons for the campus newspaper.

“She wrote most of our most iconic work at Andalusia Farm, which is owned and operated by Georgia College,” said one event attendee, referring to the late author’s historic home just outside Milledgeville.

Andalusia Farm is hosting several birthday events in O’Connor’s honor, drawing fans of her southern gothic style from around the country.

Flannery O’Connor remains one of Georgia’s most celebrated literary figures..