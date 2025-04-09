Georgia Chamber warns businesses to prepare for trade changes

ATLANTA — The Georgia Chamber of Commerce is advising business leaders across the state to prepare for the effects of shifting U.S. trade policy and potential tariffs, which could significantly impact the state’s economy.

In a new report released this week, the Chamber highlights concerns about the uncertainty created by recent changes in trade regulations. Georgia Chamber President and CEO Chris Clark says this instability is a major concern for businesses, regardless of their size.

“If you ask any business leader whether they have one employee or ten thousand, they’ll all tell you the same thing: they want certainty,” Clark said. “They want to know what the rules are, and then give us time to play by those rules.”

Georgia ranked seventh in the nation last year for net exports, making it particularly vulnerable to shifts in global trade, including reciprocal tariffs from other countries. Industries across the state could feel the effects if international partners respond to U.S. policies with their own trade restrictions.

Clark emphasized that uncertainty is the greatest threat to business stability. “When you continue to change the rules, or when we are trying to figure out new market changes or other countries are imposing new restrictions, it creates a lot of uncertainty, and businesses don’t thrive well in uncertain times,” he said.

The Chamber is urging Georgia businesses to think strategically and avoid making rash decisions in response to short-term market fluctuations.

“This is the time for long-term thinking,” Clark advised. “Not overreaction.”

The report is part of the Chamber’s effort to help Georgia businesses adapt to changing trade rules and economic conditions.