Georgia businesses begin to feel pressure from new tariffs

By WSB Radio News Staff and Austin Eller
ATLANTA — Newly implemented tariffs are beginning to take a toll on Georgia businesses, with small retailers and manufacturers already seeing rising costs and supply chain disruptions.

Chris Clark, president and CEO of the Georgia Chamber of Commerce, says the financial strain is most evident among small businesses that rely heavily on imported goods, particularly from China.

“We’ve heard consistently from primarily retailers that the cost of supplies from their China distributors are creating disruptions for them and potential impacts on their revenue flows,” Clark said.

The tariffs have prompted larger employers, especially in the manufacturing sector, to begin stockpiling goods ahead of anticipated price hikes. Clark notes that many companies are trying to take advantage of a 90-day pause window by securing three months’ worth of inventory.

“For larger employers right now, particularly in the manufacturing sector, we have seen three months of stockpiling of goods and products that they’re importing. We encourage companies to continue to do that,” he said.

The Chamber says it’s continuing to monitor the situation closely and is working to provide guidance to Georgia businesses as the tariff impacts unfold.

WSBs Ashley Simmons contributed to this story

