Georgia Bulldogs travel to Tennessee for SEC opener at Neyland Stadium

KNOXVILLE, TN — The Georgia Bulldogs hit the road for the first time this season Saturday, opening SEC play against Tennessee in a high-profile matchup at Neyland Stadium.

Head coach Kirby Smart says his team will need to rise to the challenge in the loud Knoxville atmosphere. “You’ve got to be able to step up in a big moment, step up and go play,” Smart said.

The Bulldogs’ defense will face a test against Tennessee’s fast-paced offense, led by transfer quarterback Joey Aguilar. “He slings it, he’s confident, he throws the ball before they come out of their break, he throws a really nice deep ball,” Smart said.

Georgia has dominated the series in recent years, winning the last eight meetings. Another victory Saturday would tie the longest winning streak by either team in the history of the rivalry.

Smart said the setting itself will add to the challenge. “It is loud up there, it’s off the river, a lot of history and tradition is in that stadium,” he noted. “These are the moments that you’ve got to cut loose and go play and know that you trust your training.”

Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m., with pre-game coverage beginning at 11:30 a.m.

WSB’s Bill Caiaccio contributed to this story