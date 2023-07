Brian Harman of Savannah, Ga., shot a final round 70 to cap off a dominant week at Royal Liverpool Golf Club.

The University of Georgia grad captured his first major championship, winning The Open Championship by six strokes over four other players, including Masters champion Jon Rahm.

The win is his third on the PGA Tour, and first since 2017.

Harmon finished with rounds of 67-65-69-70 and never trailed on the weekend.

