Georgia breweries may need to raise prices due to new tariffs on steel, aluminum imports

ATLANTA — Several breweries in Georgia hope to tackle the adversity that the new 50% tariffs on steel and aluminum imports is bringing to business.

The initial 25% tariffs were already a concern for many in Georgia.

According to Joseph Cortes with the Georgia Craft Brewers Guild, the new increases could have major impacts across the industry.

“Products to make beer, to produce beer, to package beer, this will be an added pressure,” Cortes said.

Officials say aluminum is needed for cans, and steel is vital for kegs and the manufacturing process.

Cortes adds that many breweries will need to raise their prices to account for the increased cost of supplies.