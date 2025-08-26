Georgia-based Chick-fil-A expands to Europe and Asia

ATLANTA — Georgia-based restaurant Chick-fil-A is expanding opening it’s first permanent stores in Europe and Asia this year with restaurants due to start operations in Leeds, United Kingdom and Singapore.

Chick-fil-A in a release noted it has plans to open a total of five restaurants within two years in the UK.

The company also says it has a planned 10-year, $75 million investment in Singapore.

“Expanding in both Europe and Asia is a meaningful milestone for Chick-fil-A,” said Andrew T. Cathy, chief executive officer of Chick-fil-A, Inc. “The investments we’re making in the U.K. and Singapore not only present opportunities for our business, but are also a chance for us to bring what makes Chick-fil-A special to new places – great food and remarkable hospitality, our unique franchise model and the positive impact we have in communities.”