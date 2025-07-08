Georgia appeals court upholds ruling on election certification requirements

ATLANTA — Georgia’s Court of Appeals has upheld a ruling that election officials cannot refuse to certify election results, regardless of concerns about potential misconduct.

The decision affirms an earlier ruling by Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney, who stated that state law mandates all election results be certified by 5 p.m. on the Monday following an election. According to the ruling, if an election official suspects fraud or irregularities, they must either challenge the results in court or refer the matter for criminal investigation.

The case was brought by Julie Adams, a member of the Fulton County Board of Elections, who declined to certify some primary results last year. The court ruled that Adams did not have the authority to withhold certification and that state law mandates a uniform process for certifying elections.

Adams has previously served as a coordinator for a group founded by attorney Cleta Mitchell, a prominent election denier who advised President Donald Trump during his attempt to overturn Georgia’s 2020 election results.

The appeals court ruling makes clear that election officials must follow the rules and deadlines for certifying results.

WSB’s Veronica Waters contributed to this story