Local

Georgia appeals court upholds ruling on election certification requirements

By WSB Radio News Staff
The Georgia Court of Appeals has fined an attorney for AI use in a brief.
Georgia Court of Appeals The Georgia Court of Appeals (Source: WSBTV)
By WSB Radio News Staff

ATLANTA — Georgia’s Court of Appeals has upheld a ruling that election officials cannot refuse to certify election results, regardless of concerns about potential misconduct.

The decision affirms an earlier ruling by Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney, who stated that state law mandates all election results be certified by 5 p.m. on the Monday following an election. According to the ruling, if an election official suspects fraud or irregularities, they must either challenge the results in court or refer the matter for criminal investigation.

The case was brought by Julie Adams, a member of the Fulton County Board of Elections, who declined to certify some primary results last year. The court ruled that Adams did not have the authority to withhold certification and that state law mandates a uniform process for certifying elections.

Adams has previously served as a coordinator for a group founded by attorney Cleta Mitchell, a prominent election denier who advised President Donald Trump during his attempt to overturn Georgia’s 2020 election results.

The appeals court ruling makes clear that election officials must follow the rules and deadlines for certifying results.

WSB’s Veronica Waters contributed to this story

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!