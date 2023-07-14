Georgia apartment complex cancels rent increases, plans community dialogue

VILLA RICA, Ga. — A senior living community in Villa Rica that previously told residents rent would be jumping as much as $1,000 has canceled those plans.

Ashbrook Village Senior Living’s proposed rent increases were supposed to start at the beginning of August.

Our partners at Channel 2 Action News learned the increases were aimed at helping manage the complex, but residents were worried that their rent could more than double.

Increase notices showed prices going from $900 to $1,995 for some residents, while others would have gone from $1,050 to $2,495.

Villa Rica city council member Leslie McPherson said the issue was an example of how even Villa Rica isn’t immune to affordable housing issues.

The complex, which is owned by Volante Senior Living, says it is canceling the planned rent price increases.

Instead, Ashbrook Village said in a new letter to residents obtained by Channel 2 Action News that they’ll be setting up community discussions for residents and their families to voice their concerns about the property.

After the story was reported, residents told WSB that management had started calling them, saying they were not going to move forward with the rate increases.

A letter obtained by Channel 2 Action News Friday confirms this. The document reads, in part:

“After careful consideration, we have decided not to proceed with any rate increase during 2023. In the coming weeks, we will be organizing meetings for residents and their families to discuss any concerns about any potential changes and how we can continue to enhance and improve. Our goal is to make this community a place where every resident feels valued, heard, and engaged.”

